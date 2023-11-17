Heavier rain, thunderstorm activity continue across the Bay Area as wet weather persists

The greater Bay Area got a more substantial dose of rainfall Friday along with a few hail, wind and even flood advisories after mostly isolated and scattered showers Thursday night.

According to KPIX chief meteorologist Paul Heggen, waves of widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue Friday night into early Saturday morning. The strongest cells will produce some heavy rain locally, though significant flooding isn't likely.

Here's a look at radar over the past hour. We're seeing a bit of thunderstorm activity throughout the area. If you can safely do so, send us your reports (pictures are a plus!) of any hail or other storm impacts in your area! #Cawx #Thunder #CArain pic.twitter.com/OUbFozggbP — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 18, 2023

As with much of the activity this week, most of the action is concentrated in the North Bay. A flood advisory was issued in Sonoma County at 4:30 p.m. for the area from Santa Rosa north to Cloverdale due to forecast excessive rainfall. However, the rain was not expected to produce more than minor flooding and pooling on highways, streets and underpasses.

Flooding Caused By Excessive Rainfall Is Expected. Portion Portion Of Northern California, Including The Following County, Sonoma.. https://t.co/HEqQqXKzGt pic.twitter.com/r66VbKghH2 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 18, 2023

There was also a special weather advisory issued for Santa Rosa, Windsor and Healdsburg a short time earlier for hail and wind gust up to 40 mph.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s on the coast, around the bay and inland. Overnight lows should be in the 50s.

Lingering showers will continue into Saturday afternoon and evening, then the region will dry out for the second half of the weekend. Residents can expect some breezy weather on Sunday after the storm system moves through, with northwesterly gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

Heggen says the latest long-range data points to a dry weather pattern sticking around all the way through Thanksgiving weekend. Temperatures next week will most likely top out in the 60s, about 3°-5° above-average.