Heat advisory issued for parts of Bay Area as similar temps to Friday expected

A heat advisory was issued for parts of the Bay Area on Saturday as similar temperatures to Friday are expected, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures in the 90s to low 100s are expected in the interior North Bay mountains, East Bay valleys and interior central coast. Places that saw temps in the 90s on Friday will see them again on Saturday, such as Antioch and Fairfield.

In the Santa Clara Valley, like San Jose, temps will be in the upper 80s, a couple of degrees cooler than Friday, which had temps in the mid-90s.

Coastal communities will be in the mid-to-lower 60s, and then will see temps back in the upper 50s on Sunday.

Heat Advisory

The heat advisory was issued on Friday and will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m.

⚠️Heat Advisory is now in effect for Saturday -> interior North Bay Mts, East Bay Valleys, and interior Central Coast. It will be another hot one with temperatures in the 90s to low 100s. Follow heat safety protocols. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZzjNVjf1vD — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 30, 2025

The NWS warns that most people sensitive to heat will be affected by the expected temps and advises taking extra precautions when outside and staying hydrated.