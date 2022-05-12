San Jose group spearheads effort to send life-saving medical supplies to Ukraine

SAN JOSE – A local volunteer group has pivoted its strategy in delivering humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, by focusing efforts on fulfilling specific requests for life-saving medical supplies and other goods.

Hearts for Ukraine is working with the Ukrainian Consulate, which maintains a list of high-priority items that is updated monthly. The all-volunteer group then solicits donations from local businesses or donors.

"We're really pinpointing donations. When someone is requesting it, we're trying to fulfill it, and deliver it to them," said Leon Kogan, one of the group's main organizers.

In the months since the Russian invasion, the group has vastly improved efficiency, by building relationships with trucking companies, airlines, and foundations operating in Ukraine. To ensure proper delivery, photos document the donations while in transit, and at the time of delivery.

A box of humanitarian supplies being shipped from the San Jose-based group Hearts for Ukraine. CBS

The organization, based in San Jose, has also developed an extensive network of volunteers willing to dodge Russian bombs and missiles to make deliveries on the frontlines.

"I have to give it all to the volunteers there in Ukraine, willing to risk their life," said Kogan.

Aesthetx, a plastic surgery and dermatology office in Campbell, is the latest to shop a large volume donation through Hearts for Ukraine.

Sasha Moseychuk, a nurse at Aesthetx, approached the doctors about purchasing professional-grade medical supplies to send to Ukraine. Moseychuk offered to pay for the supplies with a month's worth of her salary.

"Which to me just seems crazy. I mean, I knew that we could do more," said

Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler, Co-Founder and managing partner for Aesthetx.

Dr. Zeidler had actually amassed a storage unit full of surgical supplies, including gowns, gloves, syringes, disinfectants, and IV fluids. All told, Aesthetx's donation was valued at $20,000.

"We definitely stockpiled a few times over," said Dr. Zeidler. "We've kind of come through our local needs, getting through COVID. And so there's another place where that can be put to good use."

The Aesthetx donation was loaded onto six pallets, each weighing 400 to 600 pounds each. Hearts for Ukraine got confirmation the goods were delivered on Monday.

"We started hearing stories from people who are receiving this in Ukraine and, every piece of equipment that we send, every drawing that we send, put smiles on their faces, and it makes a huge difference. Every little bit helps," said Kogan.

"Coming out of the ashes of COVID, and now seeing the way that this Silicon Valley community came together, I do have a lot of hope for human nature," said Dr. Zeidler.

Hearts for Ukraine is seeking donations of medical supplies from Bay Area healthcare providers. In lieu of physical donations of other goods, the group is instead soliciting cash donations that can be used to purchase needed goods closer to the warzone, in order to reduce shipping costs.

To find out how you can help, visit www.heartsforukraine.us.