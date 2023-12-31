Head-on collision on Byron Highway kills 1, injures 2

One person was killed and two were injured Saturday in a head-on collision in eastern Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. when a white Chevrolet Silverado, traveling north on Byron Highway near Clifton Court Road, crossed into oncoming traffic, police said.

The Chevrolet collided head-on with a southbound grey Kia sedan. The driver of the Kia, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was injured and was airlifted to John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical Center, the highway patrol said. A passenger in the Chevrolet who was injured was taken by ambulance to John Muir Walnut Creek.

A Hyundai Elantra traveling south behind the Kia struck debris on the road, causing minor damage but no injuries to the driver or passenger, police said.

A northbound Hummer traveling behind the Chevrolet also struck debris and possibly struck the Chevrolet after the initial crash, the CHP said. The Hummer suffered minor damage with no injuries to the driver or a minor passenger.

An investigation determined that the driver who died wasn't properly wearing their seatbelt, police said. Driving under the influence wasn't a factor in the collision, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it or the events leading up to it is asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.