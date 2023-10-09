Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies in weekend stabbing in Hayward

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 10-9-23
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 10-9-23 10:43

HAYWARD – Police in Hayward are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in a neighborhood over the weekend.

Around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of Lance Way and Tucker Street on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Arriving officers found the victim, an adult male, had stab wounds and was unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim's identity.

As of Monday, no one is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone who may have information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Niedenthal of the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7176.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.