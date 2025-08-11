Watch CBS News
1 dead following weekend triple-shooting in Hayward

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

One person has died, and two others were injured following a shooting in a Hayward neighborhood over the weekend, police said.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, authorities were called to the 26000 block of Gading Road near Huntwood Way on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims are being treated at the hospital for injuries, police said late Sunday night. A third person was also taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police did not release the victim's name. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

