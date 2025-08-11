1 dead following weekend triple-shooting in Hayward

One person has died, and two others were injured following a shooting in a Hayward neighborhood over the weekend, police said.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, authorities were called to the 26000 block of Gading Road near Huntwood Way on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims are being treated at the hospital for injuries, police said late Sunday night. A third person was also taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police did not release the victim's name. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.