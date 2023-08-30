Hayward man missing for over a week, car found on San Mateo Bridge

HAYWARD – Hayward police are looking for a missing, at-risk man who hasn't been seen since last week.

Haben Woldemariam is a 32-year-old Black man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, white, and red sweater and black jeans.

Woldemariam is considered at risk due to a mental health diagnosis. He was last seen at his home in Hayward last Thursday.

Woldemariam's unoccupied vehicle was recovered on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge the day he went missing. Police said on social media there is no evidence of foul play.

32-year-old Haben Woldemariam of Hayward, who was last seen on August 24, 2023. Hayward Police Department

Police ask anyone who has seen Woldemariam or knows of his location to call them at (510) 293-7000. The report number is 2023-47972.

Hayward police said, "If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, we have resources available to help, including our Hayward mobile evaluation team that consists of officers and mental health clinicians, our youth and family services bureau, consisting of family counselors and mental health clinicians (intake line: (510) 293-7048), and Hayward's LINK team which consists of two mobile mental health clinicians and a case manager."

People can also call 911 or 988 for 24/7 support if they are or someone they know is suicidal.