Person of interest sought in April fatal shooting in Hayward

HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward released a sketch Wednesday of a person of interest in a fatal shooting earlier this year.

The shooting happened on April 8 in the area of Jackson Street and Soto Road. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 46-year-old Hayward resident Ervin Vargas.

Hayward homicide person of interest sketch. Hayward Police Department

On Wednesday, Hayward police released a sketch of a person of interest who was believed to be at the scene at the time of the shooting. He is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male, 30-35 years old, thin build, approximately 5'10", with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Kell at 510-293-7176.