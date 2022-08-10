Person of interest sought in April fatal shooting in Hayward
HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward released a sketch Wednesday of a person of interest in a fatal shooting earlier this year.
The shooting happened on April 8 in the area of Jackson Street and Soto Road. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 46-year-old Hayward resident Ervin Vargas.
On Wednesday, Hayward police released a sketch of a person of interest who was believed to be at the scene at the time of the shooting. He is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male, 30-35 years old, thin build, approximately 5'10", with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Kell at 510-293-7176.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.