Watch CBS News
Crime

Man convicted of murder in stabbing deaths of Hayward father and son

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition - 1/30/25
PIX Now morning edition - 1/30/25 10:50

A 24-year-old man was found guilty of fatally stabbing a father and his son in Hayward in 2022, according to Alameda County prosecutors.

Oscar Arevalo-Baquiax was convicted of two second-degree murders for killing Rigoberto Perez, 49, and Rigoberto Perez Jr., 22.

Based on testimony and evidence presented at trial, Arevalo-Baquiax and a female friend on Sept. 24, 2022 were attending a birthday party at Perez's apartment in Hayward. At about 4 a.m., a heated argument began between Arevalo-Baquiax and Perez Jr. about the female guest who Arevalo-Baquiax brought to the party, and they were both asked to leave, based on testimony from witnesses.

This led to a physical fight between Perez and his son. Between 15 to 30 minutes after leaving the party, Arevalo-Baquiax reentered the apartment, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, entered the bedroom where the father and son were still fighting, and without provocation, Arevalo-Baquiax fatally stabbed both men.

With his hands covered in blood, Arevalo Baquiax told his female friend that he had just stabbed both Perezes.

Prosecutors said Arevalo-Baquiax faces 32 years to life in state prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.  

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.