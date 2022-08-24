Watch CBS News
2 vehicles engulfed in flames shut down southbound lanes of I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD -- CHP in the East Bay said a vehicle fire on southbound I-880 in Hayward shut down multiple lanes Wednesday afternoon.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the vehicle fire which involved a bus just before 1:30 p.m., saying the incident had blocked all southbound lanes.

CHP later said only two southbound lanes of I-880 were open north of Stevenson Boulevard due to the response to the vehicle fire, though Fremont firefighters were able to contain blaze. There were no injuries in the incident. 

The Hayward CHP office tweeted video shortly before 2 p.m. showing fire crews responding to the incident. It showed firefighters at the scene with the bus completely blackened and burned out. A second vehicle behind the bus, which appeared to be a gray Mini or Fiat, was also on fire.

Authorities have not said how the vehicle fire started. 

Authorities expected to have all lanes open before 3 p.m.    

