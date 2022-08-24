2 vehicles engulfed in flames shut down southbound lanes of I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD -- CHP in the East Bay said a vehicle fire on southbound I-880 in Hayward shut down multiple lanes Wednesday afternoon.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the vehicle fire which involved a bus just before 1:30 p.m., saying the incident had blocked all southbound lanes.

Bus fire on Southbound I-880 North of Stevenson Blvd in Fremont. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 24, 2022

CHP later said only two southbound lanes of I-880 were open north of Stevenson Boulevard due to the response to the vehicle fire, though Fremont firefighters were able to contain blaze. There were no injuries in the incident.

****TRAFFIC ALERT******

Traffic is limited to two lanes on I-880 southbound, north of Stevenson Blvd for a vehicle fire. Fremont Firehas the blaze contained and there are no injuries. We expect all lanes to be open in the next hour. pic.twitter.com/IuyTQ0ng8A — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) August 24, 2022

The Hayward CHP office tweeted video shortly before 2 p.m. showing fire crews responding to the incident. It showed firefighters at the scene with the bus completely blackened and burned out. A second vehicle behind the bus, which appeared to be a gray Mini or Fiat, was also on fire.

Authorities have not said how the vehicle fire started.

Authorities expected to have all lanes open before 3 p.m.