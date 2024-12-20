Hayward CHP busts decorated "mobile Christmas tree" on Interstate 880

An East Bay CHP officer recently had to play Grinch after spotting a car decorated with exterior Christmas lights traveling on Interstate Highway 880, authorities said.

The Hayward office of the California Highway Patrol posted about the incident on its Facebook page Friday afternoon, using it as a reminder to drivers not to decorate their vehicles during the holiday season.

Hayward CHP busts person driving "mobile Xmas tree." Hayward CHP

The post did not specify exactly when or where the vehicle was spotted, but the post included an image showing the white BMW 3 Series 340i sedan festooned front to back with Christmas lights.

"While we appreciate the festive spirit, California Vehicle Code says extra lights on your car's exterior are a no-go," the post read.

The post continued, saying the CHP sergeant had to "play the role of the Grinch (but with a heart two sizes too big) and remind the driver that safety comes first!"

"With that said, keep the lights on your house, your tree, or even your sweater—but not your car!" the post added "Stay merry, stay bright, and stay legal!