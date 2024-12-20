Miami police warn against Christmas lights on cars

MIAMI - Miami police are urging residents to think twice before decorating their cars with Christmas lights this holiday season.

While festive, these lights can be distracting to other drivers and in some cases, illegal.

Police warn drivers of potential citations or fines, following a recent incident involving 18-year-old Hollywood resident Arina Gladkikh, who was stopped by Opa-locka police.

Gladkikh shared a video on social media showing her decorated car during the traffic stop.

In the video, the driver of her car, who was accompanying her, was put in handcuffs during the stop. While detained, the driver was not arrested, according to Gladkikh.

Opa-locka police later issued a statement confirming that the case is under investigation, but also said that certain types of vehicle lights are prohibited by law.

Gladkikh explained to CBS News Miami that decorating her car with lights is her way of celebrating the season.

"It's for Christmas atmosphere and I think it is pretty cool to see them around my car like that. My lights can't be flashing. They are completely steady and they're not doing anything to anybody," she said.

She said she plans to keep driving her car safely with the Christmas lights on as long as they are not flashing.

Authorities said there have been problems statewide with Christmas lights on cars and Miami Police Captain Freddie Cruz said he is issuing a warning as a safety precaution.

"Our main concern is that the lights can be very bright and distracting to other drivers, which increases the risk of accidents," Cruz said. "If someone driving with Christmas lights causes a distraction that leads to an accident, they could be held responsible and face citations or civil penalties."

Cruz also emphasized that lights mimicking red or blue emergency vehicle lights are strictly prohibited. "Steady lights are fine, but flashing lights are not allowed because they can confuse or distract drivers," he added.

Additionally, Cruz highlighted another concern, the misuse of decorative lights to deceive or harm others.

"In the past, people have used improper lights to impersonate law enforcement, stop vehicles and commit robberies. This is a serious safety risk that can have life-threatening consequences," he said.

Authorities across Florida have reported similar issues with holiday lights on vehicles, underscoring the importance of safety and compliance with traffic laws during the festive season.