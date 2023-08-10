Saloon near Fairfield vandalized with racist graffiti; hate crime investigation launched

FAIRFIELD – Authorities in Solano County have launched a hate crime investigation and released photos of a suspect after racist graffiti was found at a saloon near Fairfield earlier this week.

According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Thompson's Corner Saloon on Cordelia Road on Tuesday morning. When deputies arrived, they found racial slurs and swastikas written in red spray paint outside the saloon.

The sheriff's office has released surveillance footage from the business showing the suspect. Photos appear to show the suspect wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, a face covering, dark shorts and white shoes.

Surveillance photos of man suspected of spray painting racist graffiti outside the Thompson's Corner Saloon near Fairfield on August 8, 2023. Solano County Sheriff's Office

"This act of racism is horrifying and offends our entire community. We are working with Fairfield, CA Police Department and our community partners to solve this heinous crime," deputies said Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Investigations Bureau at 707-784-7061.