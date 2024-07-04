Hatch recalls nearly 1 million AC adapters used in baby product because of shock hazard

7/3: CBS Morning News 7/3: CBS Morning News 19:56

Hatch is recalling nearly 1 million power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines because their plastic housing can detach, posing an electrical shock hazard to users, the sleep device maker said in a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 919,000 of the recalled products were sold nationwide, and more than 44,000 were sold in Canada, according to Palo Alto, California-based Hatch.

"The plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter supplied with some Rest 1st Generation sound machines can come off when removing the adapter from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers," the company explained in the notice.

Rest 1st Generation Sound Machine sold with recalled power adapter. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The company has received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of people experiencing a minor electrical shock from the made-in-China product. The power adapters have model number CYAP05 050100U.

Hatch is no long sourcing adapters from Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co., the company stated in a separate notice.

Recalled power adapter for Rest 1st Generation sound machines. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

People with the recalled power adapters should stop using them and contact the company for a replacement. Hatch can be reached at (888) 918-4614 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday, by email at recall@hatch.co or online at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall.

The recall involves products that were sold online at Hatch.co and Amazon and at BestBuy, BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and Target stores from January 2019 through September 2022.