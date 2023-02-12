Half Moon Bay benefit concert raises funds to aid farmworker community

HALF MOON BAY -- A sold-out concert from a group of local musicians raised money to benefit Half Moon Bay farmworkers Saturday night.

The Half Moon Bay community used the power of music to heal after the mass shooting last month and support farmworkers in the long term.

Half Moon Bay benefit concert. CBS

Mark Kostrzewa, who organized the event, is an acoustic guitar player who lives in Montara. His performance at the Odd Fellows Hall on Main Street took on extra meaning.

"A bit more emotional than the other ones. I mean, they're always emotional for me because I'm writing my own music and everything and come from my own stories. But yeah, it ties in a little bit more," he said. "We're just very happy to see the support."

Kostrzewa started the show Meeting of Acoustic Minds, which features other notable musicians. The concert series was planned for April or May, but he decided to move it up to raise funds for the farmworker community still traumatized by the mass shooting in January.

The tragedy exposed the community's poor living conditions.

"You've got to be kidding me. My God, San Mateo County, Half Moon Bay, one of the richest counties in the United States, and people sleeping on floors or worse. And you're just like, 'Oh come on, that's absurd. We can do better than that,'" he said.

The Saturday night concert raised nearly $6,000 through ticket sales. Proceeds will go to Coastside Hope or ALAS. Both nonprofits support farmworkers, and will continuing collecting donations beyond the concert.

"It feels really good because we know that we are doing our work not by ourselves," said ALAS board member Enrique Bazan. "This has been a quiet job for several years and this means that people really care and want to be involved."

Bazan said the group is still trying to find permanent housing for people affected by the mass shooting. Currently they are helping about 50 adults with temporary housing. Funding will also go toward mental health services and therapy for the lone survivor.

Kostrzewa hopes the benefit concert raises awareness, and the tragedy is a reminder to all to give appreciation for farmworkers.

"When you sit down for dinner, think about where it came from. How much work goes in it, especially in the produce and everything that comes out of the Coastside," he said. "Every time I sit down at a restaurant and have a salad, or something, say a prayer and say thanks."