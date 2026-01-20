H Mart's largest U.S. location will be opening in the Bay Area

Asian supermarket chain H Mart will be opening its largest U.S. location in Fremont, with construction expected to begin in late 2026.

The two-story H Mart will be at Pacific Commons Shopping Center. Vestar, the company that manages the shopping center, made the announcement Tuesday, saying, "This project represents the largest investment in the company's history and will also be its largest store in California."

According to Vestar, there will be a food hall with a variety of fast-casual eateries, dine-in restaurants, a bar and entertainment offerings inside the two-story store. Those features will mark the supermarket as a first-of-its-kind H Mart location.

"This new location represents a bold new chapter for us," said H Mart President Brian Kwon. "By blending elevated dining and community spaces, we are creating a premier destination for food lovers where diverse ethnicities of friends and neighbors can gather."

Fremont Mayor Raj Salwan described the plans for the 100,000 square-foot flagship store as a "transformative investment."

"The innovative reuse of a vacant large-format retail space reflects the City's strategic commitment to reimagining vacant commercial properties into destinations that generate jobs, amenities, and lasting community value," Salwan said.

Pacific Commons is located at 43440 Boscell Road.

The Fremont spot will be H Mart's fourth location in the Bay Area. H Mart has stores in San Francisco and Dublin, and it has two in San Jose.

The supermarket chain was founded in 1982 and began in Woodside, Queens.