Guns, fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized during arrest of alleged Santa Rosa drug dealer

SANTA ROSA -- A 29-year-old Cotati man was in custody Friday on a variety of drug charges after his arrest during a crackdown of narcotics dealing in Sonoma County.

In April 2023, detectives from the SRPD Narcotics Team began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in Sonoma County.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Roy Altamirano-Arenas as a person involved in distributing narcotics and controlled substances in Santa Rosa and the surrounding cities.

On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant and detained Altamirano-Arenas while he was seated in his vehicle in a parking lot in the 200 block of Golf Course Dr in Rohnert Park.

A search of his person revealed he was armed with a loaded .38 caliber derringer handgun concealed in his pants pocket. A followup search of his vehicle yielded a loaded .38 caliber revolver, approximately 800 counterfeit pills that are believed to be fentanyl pills, approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 1 ounce of suspected cocaine, digital scales, and hundreds of clean plastic baggies.

The narcotics and controlled substances appeared to be packaged for sales.

Altamirano-Arenas was ultimately booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the following violations: