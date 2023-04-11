Guilty verdict in 2016 drive-by slaying of San Francisco city worker removing graffiti

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Superior Court jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in the trial of a man who brazenly gunned down a San Francisco city worker as he was removing graffiti in the Mission District in 2016.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that the jury convicted 33-year-old Michael Higginbotham of first-degree murder in the death of Jermaine Jackson Jr.

The conviction included two sentencing enhancements -- murder involving the personal use of a firearm and firing from a vehicle.

According to prosecutors, Higginbotham killed Jackson Jr. at approximately 8:00 a.m. on November 30, 2016, while he was painting over graffiti, pursuant to his job duties with San Francisco Public Works, on an electrical box at the intersection of 25th Street and Vermont Street.

Higginbotham shot Jackson Jr. multiple times from his vehicle and fled the scene. Paramedics rushed Jackson Jr. to nearby San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson Jr. had turned his life around at the time of his death. He began as an apprentice in the city department in March 2015 and was going to graduate from the program in 2017.

He had a 7-year-old daughter, Jayla, who he dropped off at school shortly before he was killed.

"After years of delays, our team earned a conviction ensuring that Mr. Higginbotham will finally face consequences for this callous murder," Jenkins said. "Victims and their families deserve justice, and we will continue to fight for justice and accountability in the courtroom as we bring cases forward."

Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Higginbotham based on the careful investigative work performed by homicide detectives.

"I hope that this verdict also brings some sense of justice to his family after these many years," said Assistant District Attorney Dane Reinstedt who handled the case.

Higginbotham has been in custody since his arrest on November 30, 2016. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing will be determined at a future court date, which has not yet been set.



