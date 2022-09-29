Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fleet Week gets underway in San Francisco beginning Oct. 3 with events all across the city, highlighted by the Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge and culminating in the signature weekend airshows over the SF Bay waterfront featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The annual event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy. San Francisco Fleet Week also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best practices in humanitarian assistance, with works showcased in public and invitation-only events.

For members of the public, there is no shortage of activities and family-friendly attractions to enjoy during the week, including live music from military bands, art exhibitions, and ship tours. The week also features practice runs by the Blue Angels thundering over downtown San Francisco and the waterfront, and East Bay.

San Francisco Fleet Week - official website

Fleet Week schedule of events - Oct. 3-11

#FleetWeekSF social media: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube