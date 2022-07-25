Groups complain after confederate flag flown at Sonoma Raceway event

SONOMA COUNTY -- Bay Area progressive groups on Monday called on Sonoma Raceway officials to be more proactive after an apparent weekend incident where visitors were flying of a confederate flag.

The group Indivisible Petaluma posted a photo on Facebook showing a confederate flag flying above an RV at the raceway Sunday during the second day of an NHRA drag racing event.

Confederate flag flown at Sonoma Raceway. Indivisible Petaluma

The activists said they asked the raceway to remove the flag because of its association with the white supremacy movement. They also reminded the raceway of its policy banning displays of confederate flags.

The NAACP also expressed concern about the incident, issuing a statement. It read in part: "Sonoma Raceway must take steps to be more proactive in ensuring that camping sites are thoroughly reviewed before attendees walk to the raceway, ensuring that people of color can attend your events without fear."

Sonoma Raceway said its staff were not able to immediately ask the owners of the RV to take down the flag because they were not initially present. Once they returned, staff asked the owners to remove the flag and they complied.

The raceway issued a statement that noted another flag was seen by staff earlier was removed during an earlier sweep. The statement also said, "We regret that the circumstances surrounding the addressed unfortunate incident did not allow our staff the opportunity to remove the flag immediately."

Sonoma Raceway officials additionally said staff had met to discuss the incident and procedures relating to their policy.