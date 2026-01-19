Green Day to kick off Super Bowl LX festivities with opening ceremony performance

The National Football League will kick off Super Bowl LX with an opening ceremony performance by hometown rock legends Green Day as part of the festivities at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the league announced Sunday.

Green Day will help celebrate the Super Bowl's 60th by performing some of the group's biggest hits while multiple Super Bowl MVPs are brought onto the field to be saluted before the kickoff.

The band was formed in Berkeley, Calif., in 1986, and the trio of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool is a five-time Grammy Award-winning group and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

"We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!" said Armstrong in a prepared statement. "We are honored to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"

Green Day is well-known for its outspoken anti-establishment views, especially from frontman Armstrong, with the Trump administration being a frequent target. The band often alters song lyrics during shows with phrases and explicit comments criticizing President Trump and U.S. policies.

In June 2025, Armstrong warned the U.S. was "slipping into fascism" during the Download Festival in the U.K., a day before the U.S. nationwide "No Kings" protests.

In 2004, Green Day's American Idiot album challenged blind patriotism and the U.S. political establishment. It was seen as a major critique of the George W. Bush administration, its handling of the Iraq War, and media manipulation.

The band joins halftime performer Bad Bunny as the top music headliners at this year's Super Bowl. The selection of the Puerto Rican rap superstar for the halftime show, who has been critical of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the country's immigration policies, drew criticism from President Trump and some of his supporters.

The rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has said he has avoided booking shows in the U.S. mainland due to concerns about ICE targeting his fans.

Other artists performing at the Super Bowl during the pregame festivities will be Brandi Carlile singing "America the Beautiful," Coco Jones performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Charlie Puth singing the national anthem.