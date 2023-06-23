Grass fire breaks out near Eastridge Mall in San Jose, vehicles damaged
SAN JOSE – Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire that broke out near Eastridge Mall in East San Jose Thursday afternoon.
According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire is burning in the area of Tully Road and East Capitol Expressway. Two acres have burned as of about 4:30 p.m.
Firefighters said the grass is only a foot tall and is surrounded by parking lots and roads, giving it little chance to spread further.
In an update after 5 p.m., the fire department said that four vehicles at an adjacent car dealership were damaged.
There are no reports of injuries.
Thursday's fire was the second grass fire in the area in less than a week. On Saturday, firefighters battled a brush fire at nearby Lake Cunningham Park.
Last week's fire burned about one acre. No structures were threatened.
