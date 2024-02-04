Grammys red carpet 2024 highlights: See the best looks and moments

NASCAR moves doubleheader to Saturday night ahead of rain storm

Armed home invasion suspect ditches car and runs into apartment during pursuit

Bon Jovi to be honored as MusicCares Person of the Year in DTLA

Bidens to briefly visit LA over the weekend

More from CBS News

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

"Potentially life-threatening flash flooding" possible as second major storm arrives in California

"Potentially life-threatening flash flooding" possible as second major storm arrives in California

NASCAR moves doubleheader to Saturday night ahead of rain storm

NASCAR moves doubleheader to Saturday night ahead of rain storm

Armed home invasion suspect ditches car and runs into apartment during pursuit

Armed home invasion suspect ditches car and runs into apartment during pursuit

Bon Jovi to be honored as MusicCares Person of the Year in DTLA

Bon Jovi to be honored as MusicCares Person of the Year in DTLA

Bidens to briefly visit LA over the weekend

Bidens to briefly visit LA over the weekend

More from CBS News

US rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024.

Mexican singer Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024.

Winner Allison Russell, winner of the "Best American Roots Performance" award for "Eve Was Black," with trophy, at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Heidi Klum at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kylie Minogue attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Bella Harris attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Caroline Polachek attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Blind Boys of Alabama attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Pfaff, Alessandro Venturella, Michael Shawn Crahan and Sid Wilson of Slipknot attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Tyla, winner of the "African Music Performance" award for "Water" attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Folake Olowofoyeku attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie McKee attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kilo House attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Killer Mike, winner of the "Best Rap Performance" award for "Scientists & Engineers" (R) and Shana Render (L) attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kat Graham attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Eryn Allen Kane attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gracie Abrams attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Selena Hill attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Babyface attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Haley Kalil attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

DJ and record producer Calvin Harris and Vick Hope attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran shows up to the Grammy's red carpet.

Folk-pop hero Noah Kahan shows up in an all-black look. He's nominated for Best Best New Artist.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024.

Taylor Swift at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Superstar Billie Eilish wears a Barbie jacket while walking the red carpet with her brother Finneas O'Connell. The pair have been nominated for multiple Grammys for their work on the movie "Barbie."

It's time for music's biggest event! The industry's top stars walked the red carpet ahead of the Grammys . Scroll down to see the best looks of the night.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On