Carlos Santana passes out on stage in Michigan aftering suffering 'heat exhaustion, dehydration'

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - Grammy-award winning singer, composer, musician Carlos Santana is recovering after he collapsed on stage during a concert in Michigan.

Santana, a longtime Bay Area resident, had been performing for about an hour at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, on Tuesday night when he suffered a medical emergency, according to reports.

Santana's manager Michael Vrionis told CBS News in a statement that Santana had suffered "heat exhaustion and dehydration."

He was taken to a nearby hospital for observation, where he was "doing well," the statement read.

From the hospital, Santana posted a brief, reassuring message to his fans on his Facebook page:

To one and all - thank you for your precious prayers - Cindy and I are good just taking it easy - forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out - blessings and miracles to you all.

Santana has been on the road with Earth, Wind & Fire in their summer-long "Miraculous Supernatural 2022" tour. Reports say he sat down on a drum riser in the middle of a number and fell backwards. Medics rushed onstage and after some intense moments, his condition improved and he was wheeled offstage and into an ambulance.

Fans tweeted he managed a wave as he left eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Santana's manager posted the July 6 concert will be rescheduled.

"The show with Earth, Wind & Fire for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation," Mr. Michael Vrionis said.

The 74-year-old musician underwent surgery for his heart last December, according to Variety.