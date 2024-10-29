Gov. Newsom weighs in on Bay Area congressional race with endorsement

Governor Gavin Newsom is weighing in on a Bay Area Congressional race that is expected to be a nail-biter come Election Day.

Newsom announced his endorsement of Assemblymember Evan Low for California's 16th Congressional District this week, releasing a statement saying in part, "We have worked shoulder-to-shoulder on some of our state's most pressing issues, from protecting reproductive rights to tackling affordability for California families. Evan's proven track record of delivering for Bay Area families makes him exactly the kind of representative CD-16 voters deserve in Washington."

Low is facing former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in the race.

Both men are Democrats but Low told KPIX he believes Governor Newsom's endorsement shows voters he is the right Democrat for the job.

"The Democratic Party chose who is the real Democrat in this race and that's why again the San Jose Police Officers Association, as well as the San Jose Firefighters Association who knows of the record of my opponent, who's worked with him, have chosen me," said Low.

KPIX reached out to Sam Liccardo's campaign for comment on the Governor's endorsement of Low.

The campaign sent a statement saying, "Sam is endorsed by the Mercury News, San Francisco Chronicle, San Mateo Daily Journal, Palo Alto Daily Post, and hundreds of local leaders. Those who know Assemblymember Low best support Sam too, such as Assembly Speaker Rob Rivas, Speaker Emeritus Anthony Rendon, and our local Assemblymember, Marc Berman. These leaders know Sam is focused on delivering solutions, not slogans and patronizing platitudes."

KPIX went down to District 16 to see how voters are feeling about the governor weighing in on this race.

Two locals in Palo Alto said they think the governor's endorsement could impact the outcome of the race, but for them, they're keeping their support behind Liccardo.

"If that's what Gavin Newsom decided, to choose another guy, might go with his ideals but we're still supporting Liccardo. He's a guy from the community you know," said one voter.

Another woman said she's not even too sure the Governor's endorsement will sway anything.

"Newsom's not exactly widely popular at the moment so I'm not quite sure how people will react to that. I mean Liccardo's had a lot of experience. Low's this wonderful younger candidate. It's a tough choice," said the voter