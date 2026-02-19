Gov. Newsom to announce new funding for Bay Area public transit

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was set to make an announcement on Bay Area public transit funding on Thursday afternoon.

The Governor's Office said the announcement would be made in San Mateo County at 2:45 p.m.

In October 2025, Newsom signed legislation authorizing a 2026 ballot measure in which Bay Area voters will decide on a regional sales tax to fund transit. The tax is expected to generate about $980 million annually across the five counties.

BART, San Francisco Muni, Caltrain, Alameda-Contra Costa County Transit, and other agencies face staggering deficits in 2026 following the end of federal pandemic relief funding.