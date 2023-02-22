Watch CBS News
Gov. Newsom joins Elon Musk in announcing new Tesla engineering HQ in Palo Alto

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PALO ALTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday to announce that the Golden State will be home to Tesla's new Engineering headquarters.

"This is a poetic transition," Musk, Tesla's CEO, said on Wednesday.

The former headquarters of Hewlett-Packard will be used as Tesla's engineering HQ, Musk said.

"I couldn't be more proud of California's commitment to support Tesla over the course of the last few decades," Newsom said.

Tesla moved its headquarters from Palo Alto to Texas after a dispute with California over COVID-19 restrictions.

However, even after the move, Tesla has continued to base a sizable part of its operations in California – including opening a new battery factory in Lathrop. 

