Google reneges on plan to remove third-party cookies in Chrome

Google on Monday said the search company is reversing its plan to phase out the use of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser in favor of a new strategy that will allow people to "make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing."

The about-face was announced in a July 22 blog post from Anthony Chavez, vice president of Privacy Sandbox, a Google initiative created to phase out third-party cookies.

Google first announced plans in 2020 to phase out third-party cookies, data stored in web browsers that allow companies to track users. Among other things, cookies help marketers target ads to specific groups of people, and Google on Monday said that it was reversing course partly after receiving feedback from advertisers.

"This feedback has helped us craft solutions that aim to support a competitive and thriving marketplace that works for publishers and advertisers, and encourage the adoption of privacy-enhancing technologies," Chavez wrote.

He added, "Instead of deprecating third-party cookies, we would introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they'd be able to adjust that choice at any time."

Google said it will discuss the new approach with government agencies. The proposal needs to be approved by regulators, including in the U.K. and European Union, which had opened investigations into the proposed new practice.

