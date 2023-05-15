Good samaritan struck, killed in East Bay hit-and-run Sunday

FREMONT -- A woman who stopped to assist an accident victim early Sunday morning near Fremont was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The California Highway Patrol said that, around 2:40 a.m., a solo crash occurred on the northbound Interstate 880 off-ramp to Highway 262, which resulted in a Chevrolet being disabled, blocking the lanes of the off-ramp.

A Mitsubishi with a male driver and female passenger stopped and assisted the Chevrolet to the right shoulder of the off-ramp and parked behind it. The Mitsubishi's passenger exited her vehicle to speak with the driver of the Chevrolet.

As she stood between the vehicles, a Ford F-150 pickup truck with a solo male driver drifted onto the shoulder and crashed into the rear of the Mitsubishi, which caused it to strike and kill the woman.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene and is still being sought by police.

CHP officers arrested the driver of the Chevrolet for suspected DUI.

The victim's identity wasn't released as of Sunday evening, pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Hayward CHP office at (510) 489-1500.