Golden State Warriors' 2025-2026 regular season schedule features more holiday games, some late tip-offs

Holiday matchups and some extra late tipoffs are among the games included in the Golden State Warriors' 2025-2026 regular season schedule, which the team released on Thursday.

The Warriors will be one of four teams kicking off the NBA regular season on October 21. Opening night will have Golden State facing the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, following the first game of the regular season, which will have the Houston Rockets at the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The opening night games will be televised on NBC as the network returns to broadcasting NBA games for the first time since the 2002 NBA Finals. The Warriors will be featured on a franchise-record 34 national TV appearances, including its home opener on October 23 against the Denver Nuggets.

For the 15th time in the last 16 years, Golden State will also again be part of the slate of Christmas Day matchups, facing former Warrior Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors will play on MLK Day for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons on January 19 at home against the Miami Heat.

While most of the weekday home games during the regular season tip off at 7 p.m., there will be three 8 p.m. start times: October 28 vs. Los Angeles Clippers, December 2 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, and January 13 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. The 8 p.m. tipoffs will be the latest start time for a Warriors home game since 1999, the team said.

This season, Golden State will play in Emirates NBA Cup Group West C with the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs, with knockout rounds scheduled for December 9, 10, 13, 16.

Golden State will also be featured in several streaming-only broadcasts, on NBC's Peacock service, and on Amazon Prime Video, as the service makes its NBA broadcast debut this season.

Other notable Warriors games in the 2025-2026 regular season:

November 26 - vs. Houston Rockets and newly-acquired Kevin Durant

November 29 - vs. New Orleans Pelicans, first game back for former Warrior Kevon Looney

December 2 - vs. NBA Champs Oklahoma City Thunder

January 19 - vs. Miami Heat, first game back for former Warrior Andrew Wiggins

January 24, 26 - at Minnesota Timberwolves for back-to-back games against the team they lost to in the Western Conference Semifinals