Sea of fans salute NBA champion Warriors at rally, parade in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A crowd numbering in the hundreds of thousands converged on downtown San Francisco Monday to hail the NBA champion Golden State Warriors as the team held its victory parade along Market Street.

The parade began about 20 minutes after the scheduled 11:20 a.m. start time at the intersection of Market and Main Streets. It was scheduled to end at around 2 p.m. at Market and 8th Streets. The parade was initially announced as having an endpoint at 6th Street on Thursday, but that was changed to 8th Street on Friday.

Temperatures in downtown San Francisco were in the low-70s Monday, and San Francisco police said officers handled dozens of first-aid calls along the parade route, most of them being heat-related.

Before the parade started, the team was introduced at a rally near the start of the parade route at the foot of Market Street during a program that included player introductions and remarks to the crowd.

There were long lines of Warriors fans waiting to get on BART trains Monday morning hours before the start of the parade. It was expected to be the busiest day on the system since the start of the pandemic.

Adding to the strain on the system was a delay on the red line from Richmond to San Francisco, which was plagued by power problems Monday morning for the second time in three days.

Muni began rerouting bus lines around the parade Sunday afternoon. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) said a total of 31 routes that either cross or are near Market Street will be affected. Most reroutes will remain in place until 6 p.m. Monday.

Rerouted Muni buses will only stop at marked Muni stops unless otherwise indicated, the agency said. Muni passengers may need to walk some distance or transfer to a different route to get closer to their destination or to a transfer point.

Muni noted that the Metro subway will provide the most direct route to destinations along Market Street. Riders are advised to allow extra travel time. Full details on how the Warriors parade will affect Muni and the list of impacted routes are listed on the SF Muni website.

BART has also made a Warriors parade guide on its website with additional information on getting to the parade.

It is the first sports championship parade held in San Francisco since 2014, the last time the Giants won the World Series. Previous Warriors' victory parades in 1975, 2015, 2017 and 2018 were held in downtown Oakland.

The last sports championship parade in the city came in 2014, when the San Francisco Giants captured their third World Series crown in five years by defeating the Kansas City Royals in seven games. The first team victory parade in the city happened in 1982 after the San Francisco 49ers won the team's first of five Super Bowls.

The Warriors clinched their fourth title in eight years and first since 2018 on Thursday, defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Guard Stephen Curry was named Finals MVP for the first time following the team's 4-2 series win after averaging more than 30 points per game in the series.