Warm weather spurs heat-related calls along Warriors victory parade route

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities in San Francisco on Monday confirmed an increasing number of first-aid calls along Market Street due to heat-related issues during the Warriors parade in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Fire Department public information officer said crews have dealt with over 50 first-aid calls on the parade route, with some individuals fainting. 

KPIX 5 reporter Andrea Nakano first started hearing about the first-aid calls shortly before 12:30 p.m. from where she was near the end of the planned parade route. She tweeted the information and a photo, saying that she spotted one young woman receiving treatment.

Firefighters were advising people experiencing dehydration and heat exhaustion to drink water and seek shade.    

While some people were receiving treatment, there were no reports of individuals who required transport to area hospitals as of around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 2:09 PM

