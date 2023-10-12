Golden State Warriors hold basketball clinic for girls at Oakland facility

The Warriors held a basketball clinic for around 90 girls in the community at their Oakland facility on International Day of the Girl.

It also comes just about a week after the Warriors announced they're bringing a WNBA expansion team to the Bay Area.

Thursday night's event was done through the Junior Warriors – a collection of Bay Area leagues aiming to encourage participation in youth basketball.

There were girls from different parts of the Bay, including Fremont, Antioch and as far as Tracy.

That included Payton Horner who lives in Tracy and is in her second year of playing basketball. It was her first time at the Warriors Oakland facility.

"It's a great opportunity for me to show off my skills," Payton said.

She said her dream is to play for the Phoenix Mercury.

"That's where my grandma and grandpa live, so it'd be nice to live by family," Payton said, adding that she wants to make them proud.

She also said it can be hard to be a girl playing basketball, but that also motivates her.

"A lot of people think that boys are the only ones who can play. I like to believe girls can also do what they want," she said.

Warriors player Jerome Robinson was there participating in some of the drills with the girls.

"From a personal experience, I grew up in the YMCA. Being around people in sports, high character people who are going to donate their time to kids — It inspires me," Robinson said. "That's why I'm here."

Payton and her mom Heidi are excited for a WNBA team to come to the Bay.

"This summer we went to a Phoenix Mercury game, so we're excited that we'll have one in town," Heidi said.