Golden State Valkyries face the Connecticut Sun for beginning of five-game road trip. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries will be facing the Connecticut Sun on Sunday morning.

In their first time meeting, Golden State came away with an 87-63 win against the Sun.

Their game on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena will be the first of five away games for the Valkyries.

Golden State has struggled on the road, winning only three times, but they got a much-needed win to end a three-game losing streak on Friday at Ballhalla against the Dallas Wings.

As of Saturday, the Valkyries are 11-12 and ranked 8th in the WNBA. The Sun have won three games this season, putting them in 13th.

How to watch the Valkyries vs. the Sun

What: Valkyries at Connecticut

How: on local TV KPIX+ 44

When: Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 10 a.m.