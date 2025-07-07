Watch CBS News
Golden State Valkyries will play the Atlanta Dream for the first time. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries will face the Atlanta Dream on Monday for their second of four away games.

Golden State, 9W-8L, has had a firm grip on 6th in the standings, but a loss against the Dream would give them the same record, 9-9, as the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces, who are 7th and 8th, respectively.

Monday's game will be the first time the Dream and Valkyries play each other. The Dream are currently 5th, with an 11-7 record.

The Dream's Rhyne Howard currently leads the WNBA in 3-point field goals made per game, while the Valkyries continue to hold their opponents to the lowest field goal percentage.

How to watch

What: Valkyries at Atlanta

When: July 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

How: Local TV KPIX 5

