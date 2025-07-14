Watch CBS News
Golden State Valkyries return to Ballhalla to face the Phoenix Mercury. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries will be hosting the #2 Phoenix Mercury on Monday at Ballhalla.

The Valkyries, 10-10, are 8th in the WNBA standings and are coming off a narrow loss to the Las Vegas Aces that saw the team score over 100 points for the first time.

A loss on Monday would give the team the same standing as the Aces, who are 9th with a 10-11 record.

Golden State lost 86-77 in a road game to the Mercury in their first match-up. So far, the Valkyries have struggled on the road, but at home, they have won seven out of 10 games.

How to watch the Valkyries vs Mercury

  • What: Valkyries vs. Mercury
  • How: local TV KPIX+ 44
  • When: July 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. 
