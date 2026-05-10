Watch CBS News
Sports

Valkyries return to Ballhalla for 2026 home opener vs. Mercury. Here's how to watch.

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

After a long wait, Ballhalla energy is returning to Chase Center as the Golden State Valkyries host the Phoenix Mercury for their home opener on Sunday.

The Valkyries began their 2026 season Friday with a 91-80 win on the road over the Seattle Storm. Golden State made 15 3-pointers, one short of the young franchise's record. During Friday night's victory, Janell Salaun scored 20 points, including a career high five 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Veronica Burton scored 16 points and Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points in the opener.

The Mercury are also entering Sunday's contest vs. the Valkyries undefeated, defeating the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces by a score of 99-66 on Saturday. Las Vegas swept Phoenix in last year's WNBA Finals on their way to a third championship.

Golden State is looking to build on their success from their inaugural season, becoming the first franchise in WNBA history to make the playoffs in its first year. Last season, the Valkyries went 14-8 at Chase Center, which was sold out for every home matchup.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

On TV: KPIX+ 44 / Cable 12 in the Bay Area, KMAX 31 in Sacramento

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury

Date: Sunday, May 10

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue