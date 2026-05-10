Valkyries return to Ballhalla for 2026 home opener vs. Mercury. Here's how to watch.

After a long wait, Ballhalla energy is returning to Chase Center as the Golden State Valkyries host the Phoenix Mercury for their home opener on Sunday.

The Valkyries began their 2026 season Friday with a 91-80 win on the road over the Seattle Storm. Golden State made 15 3-pointers, one short of the young franchise's record. During Friday night's victory, Janell Salaun scored 20 points, including a career high five 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Veronica Burton scored 16 points and Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points in the opener.

The Mercury are also entering Sunday's contest vs. the Valkyries undefeated, defeating the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces by a score of 99-66 on Saturday. Las Vegas swept Phoenix in last year's WNBA Finals on their way to a third championship.

Golden State is looking to build on their success from their inaugural season, becoming the first franchise in WNBA history to make the playoffs in its first year. Last season, the Valkyries went 14-8 at Chase Center, which was sold out for every home matchup.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

On TV: KPIX+ 44 / Cable 12 in the Bay Area, KMAX 31 in Sacramento

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury

Date: Sunday, May 10

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco