Golden State Valkyries fans ready to run it back at Ballhalla for Year 2

The final countdown is on for the Golden State Valkyries second season and fans are already itching to get back into Ballhalla.

"I'm waiting, I'm waiting. That's why I was asking for more merchandise," Valkyries fan Maricruz Larios said. "When are they going to have more things of the Valkyries, because we love to come in full gear and cheer on the Valkyries."

We met Larios at the Golden State Shop in Thrive City next to San Francisco's Chase Center as she was asking the clerks when all the new Valks merch would be in stock.

"I wasn't looking for anything specific," Larios said. "Everything, I like all their gear."

The shop was still in Warriors mode at the moment, but clerks said that as soon as the NBA regular season ends, they'll be switching it all out for Valks gear. The team just announced its new violet jersey, and it's already a hit for fans like Larios.

A member of the entertainment team waves a flag during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and Dallas Wings at Chase Center on September 4, 2025, in San Francisco, California. Supriya Limaye/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"Yes, I took a picture of that," said Larios.

The fandom surrounding the Valkyries was on full display during their inaugural season, selling out every home game and amassing over 10,000 season ticket holders.

One of those season ticket holders was Audacious Wilson. She's a part of the team's founding guard and is counting down the seconds to get back into her seat in Chase Center.

"I'm super excited about the team. I'm excited about the draft to see who we draft in," Wilson said. "That's so exciting. I'm just excited to see what coach has planned for us and has in store."

The Valkyries became the first WNBA expansion team to make it to the playoffs in their first year. That set the bar high.

Fans are hoping this year the Valks can go even deeper into the playoffs.

Wilson said she's confident it could happen.

"I just know coach and the whole coaching staff, I know they have some things up their sleeves this season, so I'm just ready to see them put those things into action," she said.

Whatever happens this year, the team can guarantee their fanbase will be with them the whole way. Thousands of season ticket holders are set to return.

And just like Larios, they'll be showing up opening night ready to rock Ballhalla in head-to-toe Valks Violet.

"I'm pretty sure a lot of people are waiting for the Valkyries just like me, and it won't stop. It will get bigger," Larios said.