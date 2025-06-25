Golden State Valkyries to host defending champion New York Liberty. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries are set to host the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty and Bay Area native Sabrina Ionescu for a matchup Wednesday night.

Golden State (7-6) are in the middle of a two-game win streak which included a victory over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on June 19. On Sunday, they defeated the Connecticut Sun by 24 points, with Kayla Thornton scoring 21 points.

The Liberty (10-3) are making their first trip to the Bay Area, which will be a homecoming for superstar Sabrina Ionescu. A native of Walnut Creek and a graduate of Miramonte High School in Orinda, Ionescu was the top pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Ionescu, who did not play on Sunday against the Seattle Storm due to a neck injury, has been listed as a game time decision in the injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game. As for the Valkyries, guard Carla Leite has been listed as a game time decision due to a back injury.

Golden State is seeking their first win against the Liberty after losing back-to-back games in New York earlier this season, including a near-upset of the defending champs on May 29.

The Valkyries are in the middle of a five-game homestand at Ballhalla, which has been sold out every game so far in their inaugural season. Golden State will host the Chicago Sky on Friday and the Storm on Sunday, June 29 before going back on the road.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

On TV: KPIX+ 44 / Cable 12 in the Bay Area, KMAX 31 in Sacramento

Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty Date : Thursday, June 19

: Thursday, June 19 Time: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Location: Chase Center, San Francisco



Pregame and postgame show

KPIX+ will also have pregame and postgame coverage.

Thursday, June 19 Time: Pregame: 6:30 p.m. | Postgame: 9 p.m.