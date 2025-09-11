Golden State Valkyries on the road to face Minnesota Lynx in regular season finale. Here's how to watch.

The Golden State Valkyries wrap up the regular season and tune up for the playoffs with a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday.

The Valkyries' playoff seeding is on the line Thursday. With a win, Golden State will clinch the 6th seed and face Las Vegas or Atlanta in Round 1 of the WNBA Playoffs. A loss would drop the Valkyries to the 8th seed and a rematch with the top-seeded Lynx.

The Lynx lead the league in both offense and defense, with MVP candidate Napheesa Collier (23.1 PPG, 1.6 SPG, 1.6 BPG) headlining a team stacked with talent, including Courtney Williams (2nd in assists) and Kayla McBride (2nd in 3-point shots).

For the Valkyries, the spotlight will again be on Janelle Salaün, who just dropped a career-high 22 points vs. Seattle (61.5% FG, 71.4% from three). Salaün has scored double figures in 13 of her last 15 games and is one of the most efficient rookies in the league.

The Lynx edged the Valkyries in their last meeting on Saturday, 78-72 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Veronica Burton #22 of the Golden State Valkyries dribbles past Natisha Hiedeman #2 of the Minnesota Lynx during a game at Chase Center on September 6, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Supriya Limaye/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Valkyries Pregame Show

Pregame coverage of the Valkyries-Lynx matchup will be on KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and KMAX 31 in the Sacramento area, at 4:30 p.m. PT

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx

On TV : KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, KMAX 31 in the Sacramento Area, WNBA League Pass

: KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, KMAX 31 in the Sacramento Area, WNBA League Pass What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx

Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx Date: Thursday, September 11

Thursday, September 11 Time: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Radio coverage of the Valkyries-Lynx game will be provided by 95.7 The Game

Valkyries Postgame Show

Postgame coverage of the Valkyries-Lynx game on KPIX 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and KMAX 31 in the Sacramento area, scheduled for 7 p.m. PT