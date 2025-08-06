Golden State Valkyries get rematch against Las Vegas Aces. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries will be having a rematch with the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday at Ballhalla.

The two teams faced off on Sunday, with the Aces winning 101-77.

Wednesday will be the fourth time the teams meet, and it will give the Valkyries a chance to even the record as they have one win and two losses against the Aces.

How to watch the Valkyries vs. Aces

How: Local TV KPIX+44

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.6, 2025