Watch CBS News
Sports

Golden State Valkyries get rematch against Las Vegas Aces. Here's how to watch

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

The Golden State Valkyries will be having a rematch with the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday at Ballhalla.

The two teams faced off on Sunday, with the Aces winning 101-77. 

Wednesday will be the fourth time the teams meet, and it will give the Valkyries a chance to even the record as they have one win and two losses against the Aces.

How to watch the Valkyries vs. Aces

  • How: Local TV KPIX+44
  • When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.6, 2025
Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue