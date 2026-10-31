Golden State Valkyries fans celebrate WNBA championship as congratulations pour in

Golden State Valkyries fans in the Bay Area were celebrating as the team won its first WNBA title, in its second year as a franchise, on Halloween.

Dubbed 'Boohalla' for Halloween, many fans were celebrating outside the venue at Thrive City.

"Incredible. Valkyries, we love you, we love you, we love you, we love you. We did that," a fan celebrating at Thrive City said.

"Came out and showed us exactly what heart means in the Bay Area, what soul means in the Bay Area," another fan said.

Valkyries fans were watching from across the Bay Area, as well, and were celebrating the historic win.

"I feel like this is one of the best days of our lives, right here," one fan in the Castro District said. "We got Halloween on a Saturday. We got the Valkyries winning. It's a good day."

At Green Heron Bar, a crowd erupted in cheers after the winning moment.

"The game was amazing. San Francisco is just the most magical city and to have a team this cool is just next level," one attendee said.

A parade is expected Wednesday, with more details being announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, online, congratulations were also pouring in for the Valkyries.

"A HUGE congratulations to the @Valkyries on bringing a championship home to the Bay Area! You're making California proud," Gov. Gavin Newsom said on X.

Former President Barack Obama also congratulated the Valkyries on their WNBA title, and former Vice President Kamala Harris said, "In just two seasons, you have shown remarkable grit and determination on the court and built an incredible community off the court. Fans in the Bay Area and beyond are so proud of you."

Congrats to the new WNBA champs, the @Valkyries! Ballhalla was rocking all season, and this team was fun to watch. Enjoy the celebration. https://t.co/vy93KGzB28 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 1, 2026

Congratulations also poured in from other Bay Area sports organizations.

"Congratulations to the Golden State @valkyries on bringing home their first WNBA championship in franchise history," the San Francisco Giants posted.