Golden State Valkyries roll past Dallas Wings in 2026 playoff opener at Ballhalla

Cecilia Zandalasini scored 22 points, Gabby Williams added 20, and the second-seeded Golden State Valkyries ran away from the Dallas Wings by halftime for a 104-80 win in the teams' playoff opener Sunday night.

Paige Bueckers had 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting and six rebounds for Dallas, which won seven of eight to end the season to earn the seventh seed and will now try to stave off elimination at home.

Game 2 in the best-of-three series is Wednesday in Dallas and, if necessary, Game 3 would be Friday back at Chase Center in front of the raucous, violet-clad sellout home crowd in "Ballhalla."

"Ballhalla's part of us," coach Natalie Nakase said of the fans.

Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) makes a pass to teammate Tiffany Hayes (15) during the first half of Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs against the Dallas Wings in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Tiffany Hayes had 21 points off the bench as the second-year Valkyries scored their most points ever, and Veronica Burton contributed 10 points. Zandalasini shot 7 for 11 with four 3-pointers.

The Valkyries outscored Dallas 37-11 in the second quarter and went 10 for 20 from 3-point range in the first half on the way to a 58-31 advantage at the break. The Valkyries shot 18 for 36 on 3-pointers in the game.

This marked Golden State's first true home playoff game after losing to the Minnesota Lynx by one point last year 50 miles away at the NHL San Jose Sharks' home, SAP Center. The Laver Cup tennis showcase had booked Chase Center before the Bay Area had even been granted an expansion team.

In 2025, the Valkyries made history becoming the first expansion organization to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Bueckers made 7 of 8 first-half shots and scored 17 by halftime but she didn't have much help. Dallas went just 6 for 20 from deep.

"When we're awake we're ferocious on defense," Nakase said.

Kayla Thornton's 3-pointer at the 7:23 mark of the second quarter put Golden State ahead 32-24 and she pumped her arm as the Wings called timeout. Thornton had 10 points.

The Valkyries won seven of eight to finish the regular season and have now beaten Dallas in all four 2026 meetings.