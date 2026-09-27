Golden State Valkyries fans ecstatic for first playoff game at Ballhalla

On Sunday, the Golden State Valkyries opened post-season play with their first playoff game against the Dallas Wings at the Chase Center, dubbed "Ballhalla" after the incredible opening success of the team.

When they last played Dallas at the Chase Center on Sept. 19, the Valkyries were claiming a spot in the postseason for the second time in their two-year history, something that had never been done before by any expansion club in any professional sport. And with sellout crowds for every game of their first two seasons, their success is happening on a national stage.

But Tiffany Hayes' near-halfcourt shot at the end of the first quarter seemed to send a message to the entire world.

"Hayes' long three to end the quarter! OH MY GOODNESS! A blast heard round the Bay!" screamed the announcer as the crowd roared with excitement.

"It's what basketball needs. It's what sports' needs," said Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who was at the game that night. "The women's game is in such a great place right now with the amount of talent."

Because of a prior commitment, last year's playoff game was held at the SAP Center in San Jose. So, as they arrived at the Chase Center for Sunday's first playoff game at the venue, Valkyries fans said there is something unique about the "Ballhalla" experience.

"Honestly, it's on another level and I personally recommend just coming and seeing it in person," said Valkyries fan Chelsea Silga from Watsonville. "Because there's no way to describe how loud and how great it is be here, especially when they're on a scoring streak, or anything like that. The place gets really loud."

Maricruz Larios and Missy Cabrerra from Vallejo bought season tickets last year on a lark. Now, their only regret is that they didn't upgrade their seats for this season.

"Because we're up high," said Maricruz, laughing. "But now, it's like, OH NO! I mean, it was a brand-new thing, and we didn't know what to expect and how good it was going to be!"

But those who go say it doesn't seem to matter where you're sitting. A Valkyries game at Chase is said to be the best party in town, perhaps more so than any other sports team in the Bay Area.

"You just feel alive. You feel like you belong," said April Natividad from South San Francisco. "The fans are amazing. Everybody's super friendly and there's just this fire and this energy. And when you see the players, they're just really fun to watch. They're having a great time."

Jen O'Malley and Matt Poirier, decked out in Valkyrie violet and black, went to a few games last year, but moved up to full season tickets this time around.

"It was a big surprise because I was not a basketball fan," Jen said. "I wasn't really even a professional sports fan before I was introduced to the Valkyries. So, for me it's opened up a whole new world. I came to my first Valkyries game and I was hooked. The environment in Chase Center, in Ballhalla, is incredible. It is irresistible. There's really something magical about the community that has been built around this team."

"Watching the product with the NBA, certainly it's exciting, but a very different sort of excitement there," said Matt. "It's about individuals, it's not about team. Watching that sport is, it feels different. So, this is a reminder of how the game is supposed to be played."

It's supposed to be played with joy, and there's no shortage of that from the team. The love the players feel for the game and each other is infectious. And now Jen, who didn't even like basketball, said she feels a kind of obligation to be there when they play.

"It is a privilege and a joy to be able to be part of this," she said. "And we have a responsibility to come cheer them on, and to represent. And it makes it really fun!"