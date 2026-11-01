Golden State Valkyries' championship parade announced. Here's what to know

A championship parade for the Golden State Valkyries will be held Wednesday along the Embarcadero, the team announced Sunday.

"We are the Bay's team, from our practice facility in Oakland to our home court in San Francisco and everywhere in between," said Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith. "Our fans have been with us since day one. They sold out every game, traveled with us and made Ballhalla one of the best environments in sports. This parade is our chance to celebrate this championship with all of them."

Here's what to know about the parade.

Where is the parade?

The Golden State Valkyries' victory parade begins at the Ferry Building and will travel along the Embarcadero in the direction of Oracle Park. The parade is scheduled to end at Second and King streets.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

What time is the parade?

Fans may begin lining up along the parade route at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the bay side of the Embarcadero from Mission Street to Second Street, according to the Valkyries, but the parade will not begin until noon after Finals MVP Gabby Williams strikes the GSV drum, in a nod to Ballhalla's pre-game ritual.

The parade is then scheduled to end at 2 p.m.

Who will be at the parade?

Golden State Valkyries players, coaches and staff will be part of the procession, alongside Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and other city staff. The team said Bay Area icons and legends will be in attendance as well.

Street closures

People planning to attend the parade are encouraged to take public transit as there will be street closures in effect.

Some street closures will begin just after midnight Wednesday and remain closed until 4 p.m.

Eastbound King Street and Northbound Embarcadero between Third Street (at King Street) and Broadway (at Embarcadero)

Market Street between Drumm Street and Steuart Street

Steuart Street between Market Street and southerly terminus

Spear Street between Market Street and southerly terminus

The following streets are closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.