Man seriously injured in Gilroy stabbing, suspect sought

GILROY – A man who was stabbed in Gilroy Monday morning suffered serious injuries, and police are searching for the suspect.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers and medical personnel were called to the 7100 block of Eigleberry Street on reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed.

Police said the victim had suffered stab wounds described as "serious". He was taken to a local trauma center where he is expected to survive.

According to officers, the attack appears to be unprovoked and that the victim did not know the suspect.

gilroy-stabbing-030623.jpg
Surveillance photo of man suspected in stabbing on the 7100 block of Eigleberry Street in Gilroy on March 6, 2023. Gilroy Police Department

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a highlighted yellow Adidas logo and a Raiders baseball-style cap that is black with gray trim.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who may see the suspect is asked to call 911.

Police are also seeking additional information about the case. Tips can be submitted by calling Detective Silva of the Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0335.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 4:55 PM

