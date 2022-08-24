Watch CBS News
Shooting at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy leaves man with life-threatening injuries

GILROY – Police in Gilroy are searching for the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left one man struggling for his life.

Officers responded to a 3:06 p.m. report of the shooting in Christmas Hill Park on the city's west side.

Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Thomas Larkin at (408) 846-0348. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the department's tip line at (408) 846-0330.

