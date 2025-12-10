Employee injured in stabbing at Gilroy Safeway store; arrest made

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing inside a Safeway store in southern Santa Clara County Tuesday morning.

According to Gilroy Police, officers were called to the store on the 900 block of First Street about a man being stabbed and that the suspect had walked out of the store. Officers who arrived at the scene located the suspect nearby and detained him without incident.

An investigation determined that the incident began when the suspect walked into an employee-only area and was asked to leave. The suspect refused and attacked a female employee, throwing an object at her and striking her with the object.

Police said a second employee told the suspect to leave, at which point the suspect stabbed him.

According to officers, the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The victim has been identified as a 51-year-old man.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Derek Bell, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Jail records show Bell is being held without bail.

Bell is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.