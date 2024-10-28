Head-on crash near Gilroy on Hollister Road kills 2

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after two people died early Monday morning in a collision on a road south of Gilroy.

The two-car crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. on State Route 25, also known as Hollister Road.

The CHP said a 24-year-old man driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra was headed south on the road near Bloomfield Avenue when he swerved over double yellow lines into the northbound lane.

The Nissan ran into an oncoming vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Charger being driven by a 35-year-old woman.

Both drivers died in the crash, and the road was closed for five hours for investigation.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol factored in the collision.