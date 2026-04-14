2 dead, 1 critically hurt in Gilroy crash following police chase

A stolen vehicle being chased by the California Highway Patrol and Morgan Hill police crashed in Gilroy early Tuesday morning, killing two people and critically injuring a third, authorities said.

The crash happened in the area of Monterey Road and 1st Street in front of St. Mary Parish Catholic Church at about 12:55 a.m. Earlier, the Morgan Hill Police Department said it received a stolen-vehicle alert from the city of Hollister. The vehicle, an older model pickup truck, was seen by a police officer in Gilroy, but it left the city limits before a traffic stop could be initiated, police said.

Morgan Hill police officers then saw the vehicle heading north on Monterey Road into Morgan Hill city limits near Middle Avenue and attempted to pull it over, but the driver did not yield, police said. A second attempted stop resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree and a large dumpter near officers before the vehicle fled again, this time south back toward Gilroy, police said.

During the pursuit, which included the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle ran a red light at Monterey and Leavesley roads in Gilroy, and officers lost sight of the vehicle as they slowed down through the intersection, according to police. Two blocks further south at Monterey and 1st Street, officers found the vehicle, which had gone onto the center median and crashed into a light pole.

A stolen pickup truck on Monterey Road near 1st Street in Gilroy, following a police chase that ended in a crash that killed two occupants and critically injured a third, April 14, 2026. KPIX / Stringer

The vehicle had overturned, and all three occupants of the vehicle were ejected, police said. Two of the occupants were declared dead at the scene despite the efforts of first responders, and the third occupant was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Morgan Hill police said the CHP was investigating the crash, and anyone with information related to the incident was encouraged to contact the agency. Police said anonymous tips can also be submitted at morganhill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.